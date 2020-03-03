Moyo Water hydrates cancer cycling fundraiser

Local bottled water company Moyo Water on Tuesday extended a gesture of hospitality when they donated 300 bottles of water towards the Cycling for Cancer initiative.

Cycling for Cancer is part of the brainchild of Chatinkha Maternity Care Support Group (Chamaka) which seeks to raise funds for cancer tests on women in the remotest areas across the country.

As part of the initiative, over 80 cyclists will on April 26 undertake the 80 kilometre stretch from Limbe to Mulanje in an effort to raise K100 million towards the initiative.

Moyo Water Managing partner Piksysaid they decided to step in after realising that the initiative is noble.

“We realised that this is a noble initiative, that they are trying to help out cancer patients. But most importantly, we were swayed by their vision—which is to travel to remote areas to cancer conduct tests as a preventive measure.”

“As Moyo Water, we thought it appropriate to hydrate the cyclists in their noble quest to raise money for this cause. This is the least we could have done,” he said.

Piksy, who has risen to the top of the music charts with his new his Chonchobe, noted that it is important for companies to aid in nation-building initiatives such as this.

“This is our country. Everyone is this country is our relation. And companies are made of people and so they have a duty for companies to take part in such initiatives because if we don’t take the lead, there is no one who will come here to assist us, to ask our relatives,” he said.

Chamaka chairman Professor Frank Taulo hailed Moyo Water for the donation, saying it will go a long way in rehydrating the cyclists on the enduring expedition.

“Cycling 80 kilometres from Limbe to Mulanje is going to be very exhaustive. So, we want our cyclists to be well hydrated which is why this is a very kind and appropriate donation,” he said.

Professor Taulo said the nationwide cancer screening exercise is targeting women over the age of 25.

“In Malawi, the problem of cancer is huge. I will just single out one cancer of women, which is cervical cancer—it’s the number cancer among all cancers in Malawi.

“If we take 100 women with cancer, out of these, 45 will have cancer of the cervix. It’s a very major problem and it’s affecting a very young grouping of women. Its common around the age of 35 to 45,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :