Sungold Food Processing Limited to adopt a village in Malawi

A fast growing company, Sungold Food Processing Limited aims at adopting a village in Malawi, a development that will see the country having a model village for the first time where all developmental projects will be in the hand of a local company.

The company is a processing unit of agriculture commodity like Soya beans, Sunflower seeds and Maize which is grown by local Malawian small scale Farmers and add value on agriculture crops.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the company’s Financial Controller Rachit Thakkar said the project aims at giving back to the community.

“We look at the communities which we deal with in business as partners whereby the situation should always be a win-win, as the company grows, it is our desire that the living conditions in the communities where are customer base is should also improve,” he said.

Thakkar said apart from the adopted village, the company will also construct a police unit among different projects in the country.

“We want to take developmental steps together with the people in the rural areas,” said Thakkar.

Currently, the company has a workforce of about 400 which is not only about job creation but also aasisiting the country economically.

The company is also involved in youth and skill development.

Opened about five years ago, the company has over 52 distributors and also exports products to Zambia, thereby helping the country generating the much sought after forex.

The company’s Soya Gold Soya Pieces, Soya Gold Soya Rice and Phala King instant Thobwa just to mention a few, are largely sold in the country’s chain stores as well as small scale businesses.

Farmers World Procurement Manager Prabhakar Joshi said the company’s relationship with Sungold Food Processing Limited has seen it’s business sprouting back to life.

“We are proud to be one of the distributors of of Sungold Food Processing Limited products for the past five years. Their products are doing great in all our outlets in central and northern region, what it means is that customers are happy with the taste of Soya Gold Soya Pieces as well as their affordability. Since we started doing business with them, our sell have improved tremendously,” he said.

Soya is arguably the number one protein supplement on the planet and government has been encouraging it’s consumption.

The company manufactures Soya Gold Soya Pieces in chicken flavour as well as assorted flavours such as salted flavours and they are yet to introduce new products like Soya Gold Soya Mince and rice.

The products can be accessed in different packaging ranging from four and ten kilograms packets.

“Our streanght is our packaging. Basically, we are providing the 50x90gm and 20x90gm packed in PP woven sacks which are environment friendly, reusable and reprocessed grams,” Said Thakkar.

Among other chainstores Chipiku Stores, Sana Supermarket, City Supermarket, Shoprites and Paramount comoddites Limited.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :