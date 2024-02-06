Mozambique govt suspends 2 police officers involved in assaulting Malawi driver

Mozambique has suspended two police officers suspected to have assaulted a Malawian driver, Elaston Ngonyani last month.

Mozambican officials disclosed this during a Joint Technical Committee of Officials Meeting on the Malawi-Mozambique Border Reaffirmation Exercise and Emerging Issues in Mangochi on Monday.

The Mozambican delegation told the meeting that they condemned the actions of the Police officers at Zobue, adding that the concerned officers have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the Mozambican authorities.

According to minutes of the meeting which we have seen, the Malawi delegation informed the Mozambican delegates that due to the incapacity suffered by Ngonyani, there should be consideration of payment of damages to him.

The two delegations agreed that the investigation report will be shared with Malawi once concluded.

