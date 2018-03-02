MP Botomani pays debt of gratitude to Mutharika for developing Malawi ‘under very difficult circumstance’

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi Mark Michael Botomani of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has hailed President Peter Mutharika’s wise guidance and astute leadership that he deserves another five years mandate beyond 2019 to complete development projects which he said are being spread nationwide.

Botomani said in Parliament when contributing to the Mid-Term Budget Review Statement saying Mutharika government will continue to undertake major projects in various sectors of the economy ultimately contributing to job creation and enhancing the well-being of the people.

He commended Mutharika “for the way he is managing this country under very difficult circumstances.”

Botomani said despite challenges, President Mutharika is able to drive this country to make things work “and indeed we can attest to the fact that we are on the move to redeem this country.”

He said: “Mr Speaker, Sir, on behalf of the people of Zomba Chisi, Zomba district as a whole and indeed the Eastern Region, we are seeing development everywhere.”

Botomani continued: “When you look around, especially where I come from, the Eastern Region, we have development everywhere. We can look at, for example, the Liwonde-Mangochi Road. We look at the Liwonde Barrage, the Zomba-Chitakale-Phalombe Road, the new stadium that is being constructed in [Zomba centra] and the technical colleges that have been constructed in the Eastern Region, Mangochi and Zomba, yes; of course, another one is coming up in Msondole.

“These are developments that are there for us to see. Our people, especially the young people, for example, are being employed in these infrastructure development projects that are taking place in the Eastern Region, particularly in Zomba.”

He said under the wise and dynamic leadership of Mutharika, he is making sure to “equitably” distribute developments everywhere.

“ Mr Speaker, Sir, you can attest to the fact that when Members from each side of the aisle stand up, they mention a development or two happening in their own constituencies, either through the Constituency Development Fund, which is actually being distributed to each and every district every month. We are able to use that Constituency Development Fund to extend the things that are needed in our constituencies,” said Botomani.

But Dedza North West MP, Alekeni Menyani (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) stood on a point of order saying the lawmaker should not praise Mutharika for development as it is tax payers money.

Another MCP legislator from Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi also querried Botomani on

“equitable development” talk when dubious funding was exposed of 86 constituencies given K40 million until government bowed to pressure to share it to all 193 constituencies.

But Botomoni claimed she had met Lunguzi who privately was praising government for the €7 million project that is taking place in her constituency.

“ I was with the Honourable Member yesterday and she can deny it if I am lying,” he said,

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya who jokingly commented “go deeper” asked Botomani “ where did you meet and what time was it?”

In response, Botomani said: “We were just discussing matters relating to our constituencies.”

He went on to comment the DPP-led government for the various development initiatives that they have undertaken.

“We believe, as a country, we shall overcome one day and that Malawi shall be better tomorrow than what it is today,” he said.

