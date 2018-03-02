Man brutally killed by unknown thugs in Nkhatabay: Malawi Police launches man-hunt

Malawi Police in Nkhatabay have launched a man-hunt of unknown thugs who brutally killed a 30 year old man on Thursday March 1 2018.

Nkhatabay Police Station Spokesperson Desire Mfune confirmed the development in an inteview with Nyasa Times on Friday.

Mfune identified the deceased as Levi Phiri from Nyambwani Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Fukamairi in the same district.

According to Mfune, it is allerged that Phiri left his home three months ago and was spotted at Chintheche Trading Centre on 27th February 2018 while drunk before facing his ordeal.

“His body was found along Kapolo River and as Police, we visited the scene of the incident together with some medical personnel who conducted a postmoterm” said Mfune.

She added that: “Postmoterm results showed that late Phiri died due to excess loss of blood secondary to cut wounds”.

Mfune also revealed that the body of Phiri was found with multiple deep cuts on the neck, arms and head likely caused by a sharp object.

Meanwhile, the Police are still investigating the matter and once the suspects gets arrested, they will appear before court to answer charges of murder.

