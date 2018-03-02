Zodiak’s Kazako asks for transparency in administering scholarships: ‘Do not favour the elites’

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kazako has urged authorities to be transparent in administering scholarships.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at St. Marys Girls Secondary School in Zomba during a Top Girl Child Award presentation that Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) organised for girls who scored six points in the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

“We want to see equal opportunities whereby a daughter of someone womweta udzu, wosema mipini, mzimayi wogulitsa thobwa, [poor people] should get a scholarship and go to university,” he said.

Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Justin Saidi commended ZBS for the initiative.

“It motivates girls to improve performance. It also complements government’s efforts to educate girls,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of head teachers of represented schools, St. Mary’s head teacher Sister Annie Kapenda said the initiative has bridged the education gap between girls and boys.

This year, 10 girls scored six points at MSCE–six from St. Mary’s and the rest are from Ludzi, St. Michaels and Nkhamenya girls secondary schools. Mutharika gave each girl a laptop.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika attended the event and girls to work hard in school to achieve their goals and contribute to national development.

