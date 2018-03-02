Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kazako has urged authorities to be transparent in administering scholarships.
He made the remarks on Wednesday at St. Marys Girls Secondary School in Zomba during a Top Girl Child Award presentation that Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) organised for girls who scored six points in the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.
“We want to see equal opportunities whereby a daughter of someone womweta udzu, wosema mipini, mzimayi wogulitsa thobwa, [poor people] should get a scholarship and go to university,” he said.
Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Justin Saidi commended ZBS for the initiative.
“It motivates girls to improve performance. It also complements government’s efforts to educate girls,” he said.
And speaking on behalf of head teachers of represented schools, St. Mary’s head teacher Sister Annie Kapenda said the initiative has bridged the education gap between girls and boys.
This year, 10 girls scored six points at MSCE–six from St. Mary’s and the rest are from Ludzi, St. Michaels and Nkhamenya girls secondary schools. Mutharika gave each girl a laptop.
First Lady Gertrude Mutharika attended the event and girls to work hard in school to achieve their goals and contribute to national development.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Zodiak’s Kazako asks for transparency in administering scholarships: ‘Do not favour the elites’"
Thank you to Zodiak as usual. If only we could take a leaf from this. If only we, Malawians could use our power, wisdom and wealth to uplift the poor and the weak, Malawi would be a better place. Instead we prefer to steal from them without any conscious!
Atumbuka mumalongolola palibetu sukulu yakumpoto apa
MSCE standards have really been diluted. In the 80’s and 90’s, not more than two students would score six points. Sometimes, not even a single candidate. But now you have 10 girls scoring six points in a single year. If you add boys, you probably have 30 candidates scoring six points. Are we doing justice to our education system by diluting standards?