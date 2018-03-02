Zodiak’s Kazako asks for transparency in administering scholarships: ‘Do not favour the elites’

March 2, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 3 Comments

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kazako  has urged authorities to be transparent in administering scholarships.

Mutharika (L) hands over a laptop to one of the achievers

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kazako confers with the First Lady-Photo by Mayamiko Wallace, Mana

He made the remarks on Wednesday at St. Marys Girls Secondary School in Zomba during a Top Girl Child Award presentation that Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) organised for girls who scored six points in the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

“We want to see equal opportunities whereby a daughter of someone womweta udzu, wosema mipini, mzimayi wogulitsa thobwa, [poor people] should get a scholarship and go to university,” he said.

Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Justin Saidi commended ZBS for the initiative.

“It motivates girls to improve performance. It also complements government’s efforts to educate girls,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of head teachers of represented schools, St. Mary’s head teacher Sister Annie Kapenda said the initiative has bridged the education gap between girls and boys.

This year, 10 girls scored six points at MSCE–six from St. Mary’s and the rest are from Ludzi, St. Michaels and Nkhamenya girls secondary schools. Mutharika gave each girl a laptop.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika attended the event and  girls to work hard in school to achieve their goals and contribute to national development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Zodiak’s Kazako asks for transparency in administering scholarships: ‘Do not favour the elites’"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Thank you to Zodiak as usual. If only we could take a leaf from this. If only we, Malawians could use our power, wisdom and wealth to uplift the poor and the weak, Malawi would be a better place. Instead we prefer to steal from them without any conscious!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 34 minutes ago
BYSON
Guest
BYSON

Atumbuka mumalongolola palibetu sukulu yakumpoto apa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 39 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

MSCE standards have really been diluted. In the 80’s and 90’s, not more than two students would score six points. Sometimes, not even a single candidate. But now you have 10 girls scoring six points in a single year. If you add boys, you probably have 30 candidates scoring six points. Are we doing justice to our education system by diluting standards?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 18 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes