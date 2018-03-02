Malawi gheto king Fredokiss joins anti-wildlife trade campaign

UK in Malawi has embarked on an Anti-International Wildlife (IWT) Trade awareness campaign, which has seen the mission partnering popular local musician Fredokiss Kalua the fight against International Wildlife Crime.

The signing ceremony for the partnership agreement took place a couple of days ago in Lilongwe, where the local rap music king made his strong commitment to encourage his fellow youths to sign up and join the Anti-IWT campaign.

“As a young person, I am conscious about the future and it is imperative that we initiate a conversation amongst young Malawians on effects of International Wildlife Trade. We need to be proud of the commendable efforts Malawi has so far made in the drive against IWT. Malawi is a front runner in the African continent and we also have a giant footprint in global Anti-IWT efforts.

“I am fully geared to encourage my fellow youths sign up for the campaign and join me as the Anti-IWT youth champion.”

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett expressed her confidence in Malawi as a serious partner in international efforts against IWT Crime.

“UK and Malawi are genuine partners on this global challenge. Malawi has all opportunities to make Tourism a core driver of economic growth – but without wild animals this dream cannot be realized. A strong stance on this issue will send a clear message to criminals involved in this malpractice.

“It is very encouraging to see young Malawians standing up for the challenge and taking a leading role in the global fight against International Wildlife Trade. We are pleased to have Fredokiss as the youth ambassador in the campaign. He has generously taken up the role to add his voice in the fight and this resonates well with one of the goals of the campaign of ensuring that future generations realize full benefits from wildlife,” said Tett.

The British envoy observed that Malawi has made several strides in combating illegal wildlife trade by amongst other things partnering with African Parks to manage its national parks for the benefit of local communities, inviting the British Army to impart some skills and knowledge to local game rangers, setting up Wildlife Crimes investigation Unit to investigate international criminal syndicates and introducing significant amendments to the National Parks and Wildlife Act to facilitate prosecution of wildlife criminals in the courts of law.

Last year Malawian seized 1000kgs of ivory and made over 100 arrests.

According to records from the British High Commission, 3000 young Malawians have so far signed up as champions for the Anti-International Wildlife Trade campaign.

