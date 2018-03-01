MP claims Mulanje, Thyolo people destroying the beauty of Mangochi in Kudzigulira Malo Project

People from Mulanje and Thyolo districts who are relocated in Mangochi as part of resettlement land development programme called ‘Kudzigulira Malo’ are accused of destroying the beauty of lakeshore district, Parliament has been told.

Mangochi Nkungulu member of Parliament (MP) Aisha Mambo (United Democratic Front-UDF) said in the House that the natural disasters the country has been experiencing in the recent years are due to climate change of which in one way or another is a manmade problem.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, in Mangochi Nkungulu, we used to have very beautiful hills but now the beauty has disappeared due to our colleagues from Mulanje and Thyolo through the Kudzigulira Malo Project.

“These people, Mr Speaker, Sir, have cut down all trees and killed all animals. If there are any animals left in these hills then they are human beings with axes in their hands ready to cut down the remaining small trees,” Mambo said.

Mambo asked for government to find other ways of helping them to allow the baby trees to grow so that the forest can be reforested.

“ Mr Speaker, Sir, the people of Mangochi Nkungulu and I would want the beauty of Mangochi Nkungulu to return the way we used to see when I was young, before these colleagues were moved to this constituency.

But rising on a point of order, MP for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati (Democratic Progressive Party – DPP) querried Mambo for alleging that those who are cutting down trees are those on the programme of Kudzigulira Malo.

“She is also alleging that those who are there are from Mulanje and Thyolo, yet those who are looking for land are not only from Mulanje and Thyolo. And when we go to Mangochi, Machinga or across the country, there are different people mongering around and not only from Mulanje and Thyolo. Is it in order to do that?” Kaliati asked.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya ruled that “ it is perfectly in order” because the Mambo was talking about her constituency.

“I am sure she has done some research and she knows where those people come from,” he said.

Land remains the most significant productive asset for the majority of Malawians, yet it is far from being equitably distributed.

The Kudzigulira Malo Project is a direct beneficiary of the land reform process resettling people from areas of high land pressure to other areas, thereby increasing people’s access to land and thereby increasing agricultural production.

The pilot project seems to have been implemented without any element of social amenities or community facilities.

