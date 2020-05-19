MP comes under fire for leading anti-political violence campaign

A young member of parliament for Lilongwe East constituency Ulemu Msungama has come under intense criticism in social media platforms for leading a group of young legislators in condemning political violence when he himself is allegedly the architect of violence in the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

Msungama recently hit headlines when he allegedly organised a group of people in Kaliyeka in Lilongwe who violently stopped coronavirus (Covid-19) frontline health workers from doing the tracing of virus patients in the area.

The legislator later apologised for this at a full Lilongwe City Council meeting.

But last week, Msungama and other young parliamentarians expressed concern over the increase in political violence in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing, interim chairperson for the Parliamentary Youth Caucus, Msungama said it is disheartening that some politicians are using the desperation situation of young people in the country to use them as agents of violence.

Accompanied by MPs from various political parties represented in parliament, Msungama condemned the ongoing political violence and appealed to politicians to use young people for good rather than evil.

“We as young parliamentarians want to condemn in the strongest terms these barbaric , evil, satanic actions by a few misguided individuals who will go to any extent to achieve the dark schemes using us, the young. These people do not wish us well,” he said.

Msungama called on the young people in the country to refrain from being used to carry out violent acts.

He said as young Parliamentarians, they will continue to appeal for a non-violent campaign period ahead of the fresh presidential period using various platforms.

Young Parliamentarians is a group of incumbent parliamentarians aged 40 and below. The group comprises of an array of parliamentarians across the political divide

