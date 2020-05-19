Limbe Health Centre closes after staff test Covid-19 positive: Malawi cases at 71  

Limbe Health Centre has been closed after some staff tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Blantyre District director of Health and Social Services Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed the closure.

“We have closed it for 48 hours to allow the disinfection of the facility after some staff members tested positive for coronavirus. We will open it after 48 hours,” said Kawaladzira.

He said the disinfection exercise is meant to protect both the other staff and patients from the disease.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 cases has now reached 71, seven of which are hospital staff.

Mhango said a 21-year-old man who returned from South Africa on April 28, 2020, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Malawi Equity Health Network executive director George Jobe has since asked the government to ensure that all hospital staff are given protective gear against the coronavirus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!