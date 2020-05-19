Atupele ignites Limbuli: MP Chida hails Mutharika’s running mate for issue-based campaign

After a tour of Phalombe on his ongoing whistle-stop campaign trail on 18 May, 2020, Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi the running mate to President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive (DPP) reached Limbuli Trading Centre at dusk. Although it was late, there was a mammoth of people who patiently waited for his arrival.

A spot check showed that people started arrived at the venue around 2 pm and had to wait for the United Democratic Front (UDF) president in alliance with DPP until around 7 pm when he finally arrived.

Taking to the podium, Atupele thanked Mutharika for trusting him and choosing him to be running mate.

“By choosing me as his running mate, the President Profrssor Arthur Peter Mutharika has not only trusted me but has also the welfare of the youth at heart. He wants Malawians mainly the youth and women to live a life worth living,” said Atupele.

He said Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medef) will help the youth to get loans and achieve their personal aspirations.

The running mate said the DPP-UDF torchbearer President Mutharika has initiated several developments taking place in the country and that if ushered into power in the forth coming fresh presidential elections, Malawians should expect more development projects.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for the area Daudi Abida Chida said the huge attendance of people defying the cold and the darkness is a clear testimony that the DPP is the party worth voting for.

“Atupele Muluzi’s speech is not derogatory like what others are doing in their rallies. He doesn’t mention anybody’s name. He only talks of development and is always assuring Malawians of more and more development,” sadiChida.

The parliamentarian also added that his constituency will vote for Mutharika overwhelmingly as most of the disgruntled UTM supporters have joined the ruling DPP.

He also said that the alliance between the DPP and UDF has brought back some UDF supporters who went astray.

“I want to say it here that this battle is won and the winning is going to be with a landslide,” he said.

The polling is set for July 2 but could be pushed to June 23 by parliament, according to Malawi Electoral Commission.

