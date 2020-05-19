Mzuzu Warriors to be registered as company

Mzuzu Warriors, formerly Mzuni FC, will now be registered as a company to maximise ownership and opportunities for sponsorship.

The club was miserably damped by Mzuzu University some few years ago and has been surviving on well-wishers’ pockets. The team survived relegation and finished on position 11 last season.

But at a meeting by stakeholders held over the weekend, delegates agreed to register the club as a company, General Secretary for the club, Donnex Chilonga, confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that paperwork is underway to register the club and we hope within this week, paperwork should be through.

“We thoughtregistering the club will bring sense of ownership. Everybody is welcome to come and buy shares from the club,” Chilonga explained.

Nyasa Times understands that the Board of Trustees and the executive will be responsible for the whole process of registering the club.

The team has legend Gilbert Chirwa as its head coach but his assistant Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa was roped in by the newly promoted side, Ekwendeni Hammers.

