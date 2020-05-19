Nocma assists Lilongwe University to become Covid-19 testing centre

National Oil Company of Malawi Limited (Nocma) has donated K10 million for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) campus to become a full coronavirus (Covid-19) testing centre.

The donation follows inspection of the centre by the Covid-19 response team which assessed its needs for it to become fully reliable in the fight against the spread of virus pandemic.

Luanar Vice Chancellor Prof. George Kanyama Phiri said they asked for financial assistance from various stakeholders to patch up the few areas required to be done for the smooth running of the centre.

“We are very grateful to Nocma for this donation which has come at the right time,” he said.

Apart from Nocam, Kanyama Phiri said they also recently received some financial assistance from JTI Tobacco Company for the same activity of strengthening capacity of the Covid-19 testing centre.