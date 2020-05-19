Tonse Alliance north leaders in door-to-door campaign for Chakwera

May 19, 2020 Jordan Simeon-Phiri -MEC Stringer 10 Comments

The opposition Tonse Alliance is taking the campaign of its presidential candidate, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader  Lazarus Chakwera, to  the doorstep  with  former and incumbent Karonga Central constituency parliamentarians Frank Mwenifumbo and Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda setting aside their political rivalry for the canvassing strategy.

Mwenifumbo, Mwalwanda, Mhone on door-to-door campaign

Mwalwanda and Mwenifumbo  were accompanied by People’s Party (PP) vice president for North, Ralph Mhone in the canvassing of votes.

The trio  had a door to door campaign before holding a  campaign rally at Karonga Boma.

In his speech, Mhone told the electorates at Khwawa, Uliwa, Ngara, Nyungwe, Mlare, Lupembe and Mwenilondo that time has come for the Northern region to speak with one voice through the ballot, saying in terms of development, the region has been neglected for so long.

Said Mhoni: “The judges did their part by nullifying the May 2019 Presidential elections and now the ball is in your court to remove the thieving government out of power. The only leaders that can equitably develop this country are Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima”.

Taking his turn, MCP’s director of economic affairs Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda said the Alliance will enhance social economic development that will in turn spur tourism to boost the economy.

“If ushered into power, the duo will ensure that Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire road is upgraded to bitumen standards. Not only that, drugs will be available in health facilities, quota system will be completely abolished so that students are selected in public universities on merit, Mwalwanda said.

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party chairman Frank Mwenifumbo said the only hope for Malawi is the Tonse Alliance which is geared to enable people afford meals three times a day, provide affordable fertilizer at K4, 900 per bag to revamp agriculture which is the backbone of the countrys economy and create one million jobs to the youth.

“This is the time to stop the two finger political party alliance of United Democratic Front (UDF) and DPP and usher in power development conscious leaders who will give people different development projects, job and business opportunities beyond regionalism and tribalism lines, Mwenifumbo said.

Also available in all venues were UTM Partys regional treasurer Lusubilo Kamwambi, regional director of Women Jane Mbale and MCPs regional chairman Walusako Munde.

Bamusi
Guest
Bamusi

Don’t forget to tell people Kuti magetsi and madzi no connection fee tikawona. Komadi mbava zonse za DPP waku Maula.

2 hours ago
Bamusi
Guest
Bamusi

Tell people to go and verify their IDs, and vote for Chakwera basi.

2 hours ago
Mwini muzi.
Guest
Mwini muzi.

Door to Door ha ha ha ha!! This strategy does not work anymore. The people will give you a false confidence yet knowing who to vote for in their hearts.

2 hours ago
The Judge
Guest
The Judge

Just the same as having too much crowd be it at night or in the morning and or during the day, that’s the problem. If you would see the vote inside the heart of a person,, kikkkk people would be killed like chicken so that you get that choice of that person from the heart. So I guess let it be as it is, how do you [email protected] muzi

2 hours ago
BABA
Guest
BABA

while going door to door, Explain to people why you have welcomed Joyce Banda to the alliance.Chimzimayi chokuba chija

3 hours ago
Sukutuwe
Guest
Sukutuwe

Wena mpoto vilekani vindale ivyo….. Mkusuzgikilachi na alliance zavigawa vakumwela ba pakati? Imwe mkuwona ngati wazamupaniko? Mitu yinu 1960s kanyama chiume supported kamuzu and in the end got himself exiled. 1990 – 2006 chihana initially supported bakili and in frustration he resigned, he went into alliance with mcp, lost and then rejoined udf, supported Bingu early on but was eventually fired by bingu. 2012-2014 – khumbo kachali supported Joyce banda and she dumped him in favour of gwengwe. Khumbo went to support Peter mutharika after winning mutharika dumped him. In frustration he is now supporting mcp. 2009 – Richard msowoya… Read more »

3 hours ago
mumu family
Guest
mumu family

Team chakwera mbava zinazi, out!!!!!!!!!!

Anthu anzeru angakhale mabanja awiri okha bas dziko lonse lino, zitsiru za anthu

3 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Victorious team

4 hours ago
Namulondola
Guest
Namulondola

Do you see confidence at all on the above pics. Clearly shows no strength at all.

4 hours ago
CONCERNED CITIZEN
Guest
CONCERNED CITIZEN

we havent forgotten the harsh treatment we received from MCP Our relatives were killed like chickens lucky ones went in exile where MCP hunted them like wild animals.The youth ask your grandfathers how sinful MCP is before you vote.

2 hours ago
