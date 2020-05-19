Chaponda appointed  head of Parliamentary Service Commission

May 19, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi Parliament has appointed former Agriculture minister George Chaponda as the chairperson of the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission.

ommmissioners in the Parliamentray Services Commission touring the National Assembly infrastructure
ommmissioners in the Parliamentray Services Commission touring the National Assembly infrastructure

The Commission has powers to hire and fire management of the National Assembly and acts as parliament’s board.

Chaponda, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Mulanje south west, led the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) last week in conducting an assets inspection tour at the Parliament Building and its infrastructure.

The aim of the inspection was to familiarise the PSC with the institution’s structures and assets.

During the tour, the PSC appreciated the condition of assets that Parliament Secretariat use as well as the environment in which  the members of staff operate in.

Chaponda described the inspection tour as productive as the Commission gained an insight of the infrastructure the institution is using.

The Chairperson pledged the Commission’s commitment to resolve the challenges that the institution is facing.

The exercise is in line with Parliament of Malawi’s Strategic Plan(2015-2020) objective four which seeks to ensure that the Parliament Building and its infrastructure operates effectively, meets the Parliament’s needs and is open and accessible to the people of Malawi.

The PSC comprises the following members:

Commissioner George Chaponda

Commissioner Richard Chimwendo Banda

Commissioner Chrispin Mphande

Commissioner John Chikalimba

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
Edward BandaMoseBamusiShattaBABA Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Edward Banda
Guest
Edward Banda

This is why Africa remains poor, because it’s run by thieves, and all of them easily gets away with corruption

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bamusi
Guest
Bamusi

Why George Chaponda Chimanga? This guy has a criminal record, why? That’s why we don’t want DPP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Shatta
Guest
Shatta

Known thief in a position of authority … Malawi Government appointing authority never stops to stoop low.

Mediocre and incompetent appointments and we all expect Malawi to progress and develop.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BABA
Guest
BABA

Akuba ali mbali zonse. Chief Cashgate, Joyce Banda is in TONSE TILUZA ALLIANCE waiting to enter and scam Malawians again, NYika corruption Scandal chief, Kaliati is in the same alliance. Reforms thief Chilima is also there.Stole money to start UTM. Kuba ndikuba basi alipo samaba??? tisamanamizane. All this kulubwalubwa MCP wants power to do the same. Just like the Kamuzu and John Tembo family got rich

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mose
Guest
Mose

Joyce Banda sanabe anangoti ndiulula mbava zinamuukila , in tonsse alliance akubamo chani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Malawi is a JOKE ! Vote vote vote !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

BULLSHIT

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

The solution is simple lets go vote out thieves period Malawi should be great again.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Another mbava from mbava government.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Namulondola
Guest
Namulondola

Mukusiya umbava W anu.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

Kodi inu when are we going to stop appointing thieves running govt affairs shuuuuuuuuu…….Koma Malawi abale!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chi
Guest
Chi

Birds of the same feathers

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares