Preliminary medical report on Mangochi children murders say they died of suffocation
Malawi Police in Mangochi say two children who were discovered dead in a vehicle belonging to a businessman may have died of suffocation.
Police spokesperson in the district Rodrick Maida say the preliminary report say the children might have suffocated.
“We are now waiting for the final report to ascertain what really killed these young girls,” he said.
He said there were no signs of torture or injuries on their bodies.
A businessman in Mangochi is to answer murder charges after two girls, aged 5 and 6, were found dead in his compound.
The girls, from different families, were last last seen playing outside the compound of the businessman ldrissa Wasi, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at about 0900hrs.
Maida added that the girls were found dead by the wife of ldrissa in a motor vehicle inside their compound at about 1800hrs at village Kera in Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.
In reaction to the development, an angry mob took the law into their own hands and set on fire five motor vehicles and three houses and one warehouse property of Wasi.
Meanwhile, Wasi is still in Police custody for questioning as investigations are underway.
Very common that children will die of heat exhaustion in an enclosed car. Not murder but an unfortunate accident and curiosity of young children who regretfully lacked knowledge to open a car door VERY SAD How about charges to the people who took the law into their own hands and burnt the buildings and destroyed the cars ANY ARRESTS Malawi Police Favourite saying it’s being investigated! Like the Rapes, Like the Fire Bombing iIT’S BEING INVESTIGATED. UTMCP is going to be so busy the first 100 days to REPLACE so many incompetent SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS. VOTE WISELY VOTE FOR CHANGE… Read more »
Very sad indeed