Preliminary medical report on Mangochi children murders say they died of suffocation

Malawi Police in Mangochi say two children who were discovered dead in a vehicle belonging to a businessman may have died of suffocation.

Police spokesperson in the district Rodrick Maida say the preliminary report say the children might have suffocated.

“We are now waiting for the final report to ascertain what really killed these young girls,” he said.

He said there were no signs of torture or injuries on their bodies.

A businessman in Mangochi is to answer murder charges after two girls, aged 5 and 6, were found dead in his compound.

The girls, from different families, were last last seen playing outside the compound of the businessman ldrissa Wasi, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at about 0900hrs.

Maida added that the girls were found dead by the wife of ldrissa in a motor vehicle inside their compound at about 1800hrs at village Kera in Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

In reaction to the development, an angry mob took the law into their own hands and set on fire five motor vehicles and three houses and one warehouse property of Wasi.

Meanwhile, Wasi is still in Police custody for questioning as investigations are underway.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!