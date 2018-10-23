MP Kasaila bids for re-election in Nsanje Central: ‘I have fulfilled my promises’

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, Francis Kasaila says he has fulfilled most of the issues contained in his 2014 campaign manifesto and is confident that come May 21 next year (2019), he would maintain his seat.

Kasaila, who is also Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, made the sentiments on Saturday during the launch of K5 million worth of Football and Netball Sports Bonanza at Mpatsa Community Day Secondary School in the district.

The legislator said he has developed the area as outlined in his 2014 manifesto and his constituents were benefiting a lot from the projects.

“I have brought what I promised to bring to this constituency. For instance, I have managed to electrify areas which are said to be hard-to-reach where rural communities are now able to access electricity,” Kasaila said.

“I have initiated the establishment of Tengani Telecentre and construction of a new market at Tengani, just to mention but a few,” Kasaila added.

Kasaila further said he spends about K2 million every school term towards educational support to the needy learners on the understanding that the country’s development lies in the education sector.

“I do not support learners with school fees in my constituency only but the whole of Nsanje district,” he said.

On food security, Kasaila said he has established three irrigation schemes in the constituency namely; Ndiola, Chikhao and Mtolongo which have since assisted farmers to harvest more for consumption and surplus for sale.

The legislator, therefore, asked constituents not to make a mistake by casting their votes to greedy leaders but Peter Mutharika as President and himself as a Member of Parliament.

Tengani Area Development Committee Chairperson, Phillip Chiku applauded the parliamentarian for his unwavering efforts in transforming the area.

Chiku observed that Traditional Authority Tengani’s area has been uplifted due to development projects initiated by Kasaila.

