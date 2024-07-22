MP Lipipa challenges DPP young professionals to align their thinking with Agenda 2063

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Noel Lipipa has challenged young professionals in his party to align their thinking with the national development vision enshrined in the Agenda 2063.

Speaking at the DPP’s ‘Blue-Professionals Get Together’ event held on Sunday in Blantyre, Lipipa said it is pathetic that there is too much rhetoric about including youth in leadership yet most of these youth do not have an idea of the country’s development vision and philosophy.

He noted that, as a country, we are currently being guided by the Agenda 2063 development vision but barely do political parties take a lead in ensuring that their youth wings are well versed in this vision.

“This is the reason why as DPP we held this event to start a process of preparing next phase of leadership in our party, leadership that is well conversant with development thinking of the nation,” he said.

Lipipa noted that the phrase “Leaders of Tomorrow” often refers to individuals, especially young people, who are expected to take on leadership roles in the future and these are the people that will shape the direction of societies, organizations, and nations with their ideas, values, and actions.

“This concept emphasizes the importance of nurturing and developing the skills and qualities needed for effective leadership, such as critical thinking, communication, empathy, and integrity. As we gather here today, it is essential to reflect on how these qualities align with Malawi’s Agenda 2063, our ambitious vision for transforming Malawi into an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation,” he said.

He emphasized that Agenda 2063 is not just a document; it is a roadmap for our nation’s future, crafted with the aspirations of every Malawian in mind as it envisions a country with vibrant and inclusive economic growth, improved quality of life, and a dynamic, empowered youth.

“To achieve this, we must recognize that the leaders of tomorrow are sitting right here among us today. Our young people are the heartbeat of Malawi’s future. They are the innovators, the thinkers, and the doers who will drive our nation’s development.

“By investing in their education, fostering their creativity, and encouraging their participation in civic life, we lay the foundation for sustainable progress. The seasoned professionals present here possess a wealth of knowledge and experience that is critical to this process. Your role is to mentor, guide, and inspire these young minds, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

Over 300 students attended the event mostly from universities and colleges such as: Malawi University of Business and Applied Science ( MUBAS), Catholic University (CU), Liliongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Soche Technical College, Kuhes, Malawi Insitute of Tourism (MIT) and Aida Chilembwe College.

Several other DPP gurus attended including the party’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba and also Chimwemwe Chipungu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!