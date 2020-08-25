MP Musowa mourns departed mother: DPP’s  Nankhumwa,  Wa Jeffrey hail ‘Ayiya’

Hundreds of mourners converged on M’biza in Mulanje Bale constituency to pay their last respects to the departed mother of outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Victor Musowa, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Asaliya Musowa, popularly known as ‘Ayiya’ (mother), died on Monday at the age of 87. She is survived by 7 children and several grand and great grand children.

Leader of opposition in parliament and DPP Vice President responsible for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa paid tribute to a “special woman whom I considered as my mother too”.

He said: “I am not supposed to stand here to speak because I consider Honourable Musowa as my brother and therefore the late Asaliya Musowa as my mother too. However, I will speak because I have been requested to do so.

“I have known our departed mother for a long time; she had been a pillar of strength in the lives of her children. She moulded her children into hardworking people and today, as we celebrate her life, I wish to thank her posthumously for raising Victor who is one of the most dedicated and fearless DPP MPs inside and outside Parliament.”

Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central, noted that the late Asaliya Mosowa was not only prayerful and God-fearing but immensely loving too. He said she did not love her children and relatives only but everyone in her community.

“Her love impacted many people and her children in an incredible way. As a party, we have lost not only a loving member but also a dedicated senior advisor,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the DPP, Secretary General Gezelder Jeffrey said the death of mother Musowa was not only painful to the family and relatives but the party too.

“I have been delegated by our leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, to convey a message of condolence to our MP Honourable Musowa and his family from him and the entire DPP family. Our President is heartbroken after hearing this sad news. He would have loved to join us here if it were not for other urgent matters that he has to attend to,” said the SG.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved children, Musowa said they had agreed not to weep over the death of their mother but to celebrate her life for the tremendous role she played in their upbringing.

“She was not educated but she made sure we all acquire good education,” he said.

Among the mourners were government officials, MPs, ward councillors and members of Seventh Day Adventist Church to which the late Asaliya Musowa belonged.

