MP Ndau gives up on parliamentary race, backing female aspirant

Ntcheu central leguslator Reverend Malison Ndau says he will not contest during the 2019 parliamentary elections, saying he wants to help a woman win the seat in solidarity with the 50:50 campaign.

Ndau, a former Minister of Information in the Peter Mutharika 20-member cabinet has surprised many with his decision, as he has only been a member of parliament for the area for a five year one term only.

“I want to give a chance to women, I want to pave way for a women and I will support them,” he said.

It was not immediately known as to who exactly Ndau wants to support.

Ndau said he is happy that he had accomplished most of his campaign promises, though he said, some of them have to be completed by his successor.

Joyce Chitsulo, executive director of Tsogolo Langa, one of the orgabisations that make up the 50:50 campaign applauded Ndau for “making a bold” decision to support women.

“This is very rare, this is a very bold decision very few people can make,” she said.

Ndau was sacked as Information minister and was replaced by Nicholas Dausi.

He then joined the United Transformation Movemenrt (UTM) led by vice president Saulos Chilima who broke ranks with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a party that sponsored him to the office of the vice president.

Ndau has been the target of DPP attacks at his home in Ntcheu because of his association with the UTM.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :