MP Nyalonje pulls out of UTM primaries

December 31, 2018 Patricia Mtungila-MEC 9 Comments

Mzimba North legislator Agness NyaLonje  has withdrawn from participating in the  UTM Party  primary elections which are slated for January 3 2019  across the country.

Nyalonje: Will not contest during primaries

NyaLonje,   who officially joined  UTM in October  this year, made the communication through a WhatsApp message that she sent to the UTM Regional Governor for the North Leonard Njikho.

The message  reads: “Dear,  Hon  Regional Governor (North), I wish to inform you that I will not be  contesting  in the UTM Primary Elections for Mzimba North Constituency. I hope the Party selects a  candidate with a track record of integrity.”

When asked to explain her decision, NyaLonje only said that she would soon communicate her next step.

When contacted, Njikho confirmed NyaLonje’s withdrawal but could also not cite any reasons for the female MP’s decision.

“Honourable NyaLonje has indeed sent me a WhatsApp message saying that she is not contesting in the UTM Primary Elections that are scheduled on the  3rd of January and she has wished the candidates that will contest all the best.  She has not put up any other reason,” said Njikho.

Njikho , however, explained  that the UTM Primaries  in Northern Region are expected to be highly contested.

“Preparations are going on very well.  The mood is very high. We have got a lot of contestants both on councillorship and MPs.  We are very prepared and the primaries will go on and am very sure that we will have a very credible primary election,” he said.

Njikho, who is the sitting MP for Mzuzu City, faces two other contestants,   Deputy  Mayor of the City Alexander Mwakikunga and businessman Justice Chimaliro,  in competing for the  UTM Mzuzu City MP ticket.

The UTM Regional Governor  has since urged participants in the Primary Elections to accept the results in order to maintain peace during and after the primaries.

“Let me advise all UTM Members  to maintain peace and to accept the results that will come out on the third. Let me remind them that there will only be one winner. So,  whoever will win,  let us support them and this is the only way we can propel our party to better General Elections,” said Njikho.

Meanwhile, as  Mzuzu City MP, Njikho  has also called for responsible New Year’s celebrations.

“On being an MP for Mzuzu and the Regional Governor, let me wish all my supporters in UTM and all  the residents in Mzuzu a prosperous New Year.

“May they continue getting the blessings of the Lord and let us continue working hard for achieving our daily needs, we can celebrate and we can enjoy  and be happy that we have come to the end of the  Year and that we have joined the New Year but if we are not responsible the celebrations will not bear any fruits. So let us work hard  in the New Year for the benefit of our Country,” said Njikho.

UTM will be conducting its first ever primary elections  since its formation in 2018. The Primaries will also mark the first  such elections in the Election Year, 2019.

Political parties  in the Country are in a rush to  wind up their primaries and position themselves for victory in  the  Tripartite Elections on May 21, 2019.

psyuta
Guest
psyuta

This is the very good decision. UTM ilibe tsogolo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu
Guest
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu

KU UTM KU ZATUKUSIRA,BISANI MATENDA MAYI MALIRO MZATIUZA.IFE PHE KUMA STAND.MCP WOYEEE.2019 NDIMAWA LINO OSALAKWISA LORANI CHAKWERA AKONZE ZINTHU ,DZIKO LAIPA ILI.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
True Malawian
Guest
True Malawian

Tell us the truth what is going on?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joke
Guest
Joke

Kutengeka Nyalonje. You run to UTM lero mwaziona. Wina ndi Kabwila. Why join UTM a party without structures. It’s better to stand as independent.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ochewa
Guest
Ochewa

First, she shunned the convention now the primaries. Things are brewing in this party of the disgruntled kkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chekulu
Guest
Chekulu

Something has happened soon or later it will be known.
What next step are trying to take mlongosi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sibweni
Guest
Sibweni

Tell me my dear , what have u seen? Ur decision may influence others so please don’t keep it to yourself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Praise
Guest
Praise

Mufuna mzimitse Moto?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

The beginning of chaos.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

