Govt to tarmac Chitipa-Mbilima road which connects Malawi to Tanzania: President Mutharika to launch

Minister of Transport and Public works, Jappie Mhango says plans to tarmac Chitipa – Mbilima Border Road, which connects Malawi and Tanzania, are at an advanced stage.
Mhango said this when he inaugurated Wiwogholo, Kafola and Nkhangwa bridges in Chitipa North Constituency on Saturday.
He said President Peter Mutharika will be in Chitipa soon, to launch the construction of the road.
Mhango said the road is important to people of Chitipa and the country, as it will promote international trade.
“This is one of priority roads government plans to construct. We are all aware of its importance that it brings a lot of revenue through cross border trade.
Within this financial year, we have readily available resources to gravel the road, and come next year designs are ready to tarmac it,” said Mhango.
On its part, Republic of Tanzania has started tarmacking the road from that country to Mbilima Border.
After inauguration of the bridges, Mhango conducted a rally at Kafola primary school ground where he asked electorates to vote Democratic Progress Party (DPP) in May 2019 elections.
In his remarks, T/A Mwaulambia commended President Mutharika for the bridges, saying connection between rural hard to reach, and urban areas is now easy.
“Most bridges have been constructed in hard to reach areas, and they are helping communities to access very important social amenities,” said Mwaulambia.
The inaugurated bridges were constructed by Mbawiri investments and have cost government about K40 million.
Mr heavy duty u seem to be smart but you are not, we dont want launching of the road but construction of the roads..we feel pain for our tax money being squanded in those lauches shame on you😂😂😁😁
Well done Mr President for continuing with the vision to develop Malawi though odds may be against you keep being focused.
Another tombstone ceremony, what a joke.
Inu agogo mwakalamba siilani ana izi please. Mpaka mano achite kutheratu mwati?
Why launching the construction of the road? Malawians are tied of these foundation stones because we have had enough of these with nothing happening on the ground. You have laid foundation stone for Mombera University, Chigumula , Chileka via Mpemba bypass, Mzuzu youth centre just to mention a few. We all know that the government has no money to complete these projects so why cant you use the little money you have to recruit Doctors, nurses, medical assistants and teachers who graduated few years ago but are jobless. Please DPP government abstain from lies because malawians are now not fools… Read more »
You are an idiot you Thyolo Thava boy. I think you don’t see anything beyond your nose. If you were not, you could have seen Nkhatabay Mzuzu road, you could have seen Kasiya road, you could have seen a duaocarriage road between Area 49 and City centre, you could also see Chitimba – Livingstonia – Njakwa road. Surely you have never gone to Tanzania or if you have, then you used a hyena otherwise you could seen 90% completed road between Karonga and Songwe. You have also not seen Mchinji – Mkanda road and the roads in cities of Mzuzu… Read more »