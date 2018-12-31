Govt to tarmac Chitipa-Mbilima road which connects Malawi to Tanzania: President Mutharika to launch

Minister of Transport and Public works, Jappie Mhango says plans to tarmac Chitipa – Mbilima Border Road, which connects Malawi and Tanzania, are at an advanced stage.

Mhango said this when he inaugurated Wiwogholo, Kafola and Nkhangwa bridges in Chitipa North Constituency on Saturday.

He said President Peter Mutharika will be in Chitipa soon, to launch the construction of the road.

Mhango said the road is important to people of Chitipa and the country, as it will promote international trade.

“This is one of priority roads government plans to construct. We are all aware of its importance that it brings a lot of revenue through cross border trade.

Within this financial year, we have readily available resources to gravel the road, and come next year designs are ready to tarmac it,” said Mhango.

On its part, Republic of Tanzania has started tarmacking the road from that country to Mbilima Border.

After inauguration of the bridges, Mhango conducted a rally at Kafola primary school ground where he asked electorates to vote Democratic Progress Party (DPP) in May 2019 elections.

In his remarks, T/A Mwaulambia commended President Mutharika for the bridges, saying connection between rural hard to reach, and urban areas is now easy.

“Most bridges have been constructed in hard to reach areas, and they are helping communities to access very important social amenities,” said Mwaulambia.

The inaugurated bridges were constructed by Mbawiri investments and have cost government about K40 million.

