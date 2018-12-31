Laureen Ngwira joins London Pulse: Malawi netball export to England Super League

Malawi Queens and Tigresses towering all-rounder Laureen Ngwira has joined England Netball Super League team London Pulse after parting ways with the now-defunct Newcastle outfit Team Northumbria.

Pulse are the first central London-based franchise to feature in the Netball Super League and they’ll be managed by former England international Natalie Seaton in their debut campaign.

They replace Team Northumbria who will no longer be part of the 10-team competition, and their home games will be played at the Copper Box Arena.

Ngwira has already been listed in the squad for the first assigned when the league throws off their with an encounter against Severn Stars next Saturday, January 5 2019.

During her spell with Northumbria, Ngwira won a number of player-of-the-match accolades before being nominated for the player-of-the-season award in the English top netball league.

Ngwira will be joined in Pulse by the player who featured for with her in Northumbria last term, England youngster Chiara Semple.

Jamaican international Shantal Slater- formerly of Team Bath and Sirens, is another big-name addition for Pulse, along with Manchester Thunder duo Bea Skingsley and Taylor Cullen, former Surrey Storm and Mavericks shooter Ashleigh Neal, and ex-England international Chioma Matthews.

