Yami Chester excited with Czech deal and loan to US

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers supremely gifted midfielder Yamikani Chester has agreed personal to join Czech third-tier league side MFK Vyškoe through a Cameroonian agent who is handling the three-year deal.

Chester, 24, said he is excited as the move could be a stepping stone to greater heights.

“It is every player’s dream to play overseas and I believe this opportunity is the breakthrough I needed,” he said.

Chester said he hoped everything is finalised smoothly so he can open his new chapter in the footballing career.

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, confirmed that Chester has since be loaned out to a United States outfit North Carolina FC which plays in the second-tier USL Championship up to December 15 2019.

North Carolina will be responsible for his salary.

““I can confirm that we are landing a good future for Chester, having clinched a deal with the Czech side, but the club is further loaning him to North Carolina. He will go with our blessings,” Mkandawire said.

Mkandawire said Wanderers expect “one or two more to be offered similar opportunities soon.”

