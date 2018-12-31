MCP campaign chief Kunkuyu tells diaspora Malawians in Manchester: ‘Chakwera is  the hope’

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu who is currently visiting the UK engages Malawians in Manchester and tackled on a number of governance issues affecting Malawi before elaborating how MCP administration will recognize the role of the diaspora in all its policy formulation.

Addressing a gathering at Bethshan Grace City in Levenshulme area of the city, Kunkuyu emphasized on the crucial role that the diaspora can play in modern Malawi politics.

Among other things, he said the diaspora community provides a potential for investment opportunities for Malawi as most of them can invest in different sectors in Malawi.

He also expressed that the diaspora community are brand ambassadors for Malawi, and through their actions or word of mouth, can entice potential investors to go and invest in Malawi or promote tourism by influencing those around them to go and visit the southernAfrican nation.

Kunkuyu highlighted that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera has high regard for Malawians in Diaspora and this is why he will make sure that they are involved in every stage of policy formulation

The MCP campaign chief also took time to unpack the famous Chakwera “Super Hi 5” agenda that will guide Lazarus Chakwera time in government.

Chakwera’s super high five comprises of; servant leadership, Uniting Malawi, prospering together, respect for rule of law and ending corruption.

Kunkuyu said his job as Campaign Director will be to make sure that Malawians get to understand what Chakwera stands for and why his Super Hi 5 principles is the best thing to happen to Malawi in years.

“With the approach of servant leadership, we give no room for anybody to become a dictator because all we focus on is listening and doing the will of people. Chakwera has that character, and takes his time to listen to other people’s views without just imposing his own” said Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu had no kind words for the current regime of DPP citing that during its term, the country has been more divided hence the need for Chakwera to unite the country again.

He cited nepotistic tendencies where top government positions are only being given to people from a few districts.

“ It is really sad that 80% of principle secretaries,60% of the cabinet, 65 % of those working in embassies all come just from 4 districts in Malawi. [Lhomwe belt]. Malawi is for all and Chakwera is ready to push for fairness for all.”

Kunkuyu also picked on President Peter Mutharika for failing to embrace other cultures by only attending Mulhakho wa Alomwe events.

The MCP campaign chief said he has travelled in many areas around Malawi and is shocked at the level of poverty and suffering people in both urban and rural areas are enduring.

He described how shocking it is to see government offering contracts to dubious companies to build infrastructures that lacks quality and that don’t last.

The Manchester event was organised by Diaspora Wing of the party. The MCP wing deputy leader Allan Mandindi said they had to use the opportunity to get Kunkuyu meet some Malawians in order to get those in diaspora feel attached to the political events going on back home.

One of the people who attended the event Edgar Shani described the event as an eye opener, not only for those affiliated with MCP but has been an opportunity to get to know what MCP has in store for Malawians if it gets elected in the general elections.

