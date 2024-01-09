Mpachika CCAP Christians, church minister lock horns over ‘juju’ use to attack Parish Committee members

A fierce warfare has erupted between Christians at Blantyre-based Mpachika CCAP Congregation and their resident minister, Reverend Raphael Ntepiha, over accusations that the pastor has been using ‘juju’ to attack members who don’t agree with his decisions.

Eyewitnesses have confided in us that the battle reached its climax on Monday last week when Reverend Ntepiha allegedly sprayed the church with water which church members believe was mixed with charms sourced from native doctors.

“Nkhaniyi inayamba mmbuyomu chaka chatha pomwe mkulu wina wampingo analemba kalata kuti ma executive members ampingo wa Mpachika CCAP akunyoza abusa.

Ndiye abusa anangokwiya ndikuchotsa executive yonse asanafufuze nkhaniyo. Izi zinayamba kuwayipira akhristu ndipo anapempha executive kuti akapemphe ku likulu laling’ono, presbytery, kuti abusawa achotsedwe pakuti anali atangokhala miyezi yochepa pa Mpachika CCAP,” narrated the source.

The source shared a picture of the pastor spraying the church with ‘water mixed with charms’.

“Nde zomwe zikuchitika pa chithunzipa ndi zakuti abusawa amawaza madzi kumatsirika church ndi cholinga chakuti anthu amwe anamata ma poster osonyeza kukwiya ndi khalidwe la abusawa awone zoopsa mpaka akapepese.

“Madzi osilikilawo anawatenga mu basin yomwe munali madzi obatizira ana pa 31/12/2023 ndipo akuti analengeza kuti madziwo asatayidwe pakuti akufuna kuthana ndi onse osawafunira zabwino.

“Moti pano makolo omwe ana awo abatizidwa akudera nkhawa kuti mwina anawo ayikidwa mizimu yoyipa (dziwanda),” he added.

When contacted, Reverend Ntepiha refused to give his side of the story.

But his congregants are reportedly mobilizing themselves to hold a vigil in protest against his stay at the church.

