MPC gets $200,000 UPU grant for improved services 

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has been awarded a Universal Postal Union (UPU) grant totalling over $200,000 to support the enhancement of mail security systems and digital transformation efforts nationwide.

The Universal Postal Union is a United Nations specialized agency and the postal sector’s primary forum for international cooperation.

Speaking after confirmation of the funding, the Postmaster General Angel Banda, said the support marks a significant milestone in MPC’s ongoing transformation and its commitment to delivering secure and efficient postal services to all Malawians.

“This grant is a timely and strategic investment in the modernisation of our operations. It will strengthen our mail security infrastructure and enhance our ability to safeguard the integrity of the postal system, both locally and internationally. We are grateful to the UPU for recognising our efforts and reaffirming its confidence in Malawi’s postal sector,” said Banda.

She outlined that the funding will also contribute directly to the implementation of the Turnaround Strategy (TAS) MPC’s blueprint for organisational reform and digital transformation.

“Mail security is a crucial component of our Turnaround Strategy. As we modernise and digitise our operations, this grant will enable us to invest in the technology and capacity required to meet global postal standards and deliver better services to Malawians,” said Banda.

The Postmaster General also commended MPC staff for their dedication, citing the international recognition the Corporation has earned in recent years, including being the first English-speaking African country to receive the UPU’s silver medal for mail security.

“The over $200,000 in funding comprises a $170,000 mail security grant and an additional $40,000 ICT equipment grant, both secured through MPC’s strengthened international partnerships.”

“This milestone further positions MPC as a forward-looking postal operator committed to innovation, reliability, and service excellence,” said Banda.

The grant comes a few days before the commemorations of the World Postal Day on October 9.

