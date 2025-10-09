Castel Malawi foster ties with stakeholders

Leading alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Castel Malawi Limited has challenged its stakeholders to prioritize transparency and sustainable business practices in their daily operations.

The call was made during a stakeholder engagement meeting held on Monday in Blantyre, bringing together Castel Malawi employees, suppliers, and distributors to share ideas and strengthen collaboration across the company’s value chain.

According to Castel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Linda Kolomba, the meeting was designed to deepen trust and open communication between the company and its key partners.

“It was an interaction meeting where we wanted to engage with our stakeholders so that we can share our expectations in our business conduct. Some of the key topics discussed ranged from procurement, legal, human resources, corporate social responsibilities and whistleblowing and tip-off mechanisms, among others,” said Kolomba.

Kolomba emphasized that the initiative is part of an ongoing effort by Castel Malawi to ensure effective communication and address operational challenges collaboratively.

“We just want to create an environment where the company and its stakeholders communicate effectively. The engagement meetings form part of Castel Malawi’s proactive efforts to foster collaboration and sustainable growth across our operations,” she said.

One of the participants, Phocus Muhire, Managing Director of A & L Investments and a distributor of Castel products, praised the engagement for providing clarity on partnership expectations.

“This engagement gave us a better understanding of what is expected of us as distributors and what our customers expect from us. It also helped us reflect on our responsibilities as managers of different entities,” said Muhire.

Apart from Castel Malawi the meeting also featured presentations from Quality Health Safety Environment (QHSE), Labour Rights Organisation (LARO), and Deloitte, who shared insights on compliance, labour rights, and responsible business conduct.

Similar engagements will also be conducted in the Central and Northern Regions within the week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :