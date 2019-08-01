Mpico pumps in K10 million towards ICAM flagship annual conference

Malawi Property Investment Company (MPICO) has made a donation of K10 million towards the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (Icam) flagship annual conference scheduled to take place in the lakeshore side of Mangochi.

Under the theme ‘re-positioning for Africans economic renaissance; Malawi in the equation’ the long awaited ICAM conference will take place at Sun ‘n’ Sand hotel from 19th to 21st September.

Speaking during the donation on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Financial Controller and Company Secretary for Mpico Cosmas Katulukira said they have made the donation considering the impact of the conference.

“We have decided to sponsor this annual event because of the impact it has towards the economy of the country and also the contribution that ICAM makes especially when it comes to government budgeting process,” he said.

Katulukira said they are expecting that the conference will be fruitful and that it will capitulate its intended purpose of equipping accountants with exceptional skills.

ICAM Chief Executive Officer Francis Chinjoka Gondwe expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying it will go a long way in contributing to the success of the conference where about 1 000 delegates are expected.

“As ICAM, we are extremely happy to receive a donation of K10 Million towards expenses of our lakeshore conference, this donation will help us a lot as we will be able to pay some bills for the event, we really have a beneficial relationship with Mpico PLC,” he said.

Gondwe said some of the objectives for the conference are to define new development pathways for Malawi, to link strategists towards economic agenda and to examine how Malawi fits into agenda 2063 which talks about aspirations of african economy.

He further said during the conference the participants including business tycoons, government officials and people from various professions will also have time to brainstorm how to boost the economy of the country.

Among the speakers during the conference is Former director of Kenya anti-corruption commission and is also a staunch Pan-Africanist and has delivered several powerful speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba.

