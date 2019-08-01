British school doing maintenance work at Lupaso CDSS

Holmfirth High School from West Yorkshire, England in the United Kingdom is in a serious project of maintenance work at Lupaso Community Day Secondary School in the city of Mzuzu.

Nyasa Times understands that Steve Cheesbrough, a teacher at Holmfirth High School, asked a Malawian fellow teacher, Zengawera Nyirenda, to identify a school where Holmfirth students could assist and establish a relationship when he visited Mzuzu in 2017.

Nyirenda told Nyasa Times that the maintenance work is expected to be over by August end and 2,100 Pounds has been pumped into the project. The money was contributed by both students and teachers of Holmfirth High School.

“Lupaso CDSS has had problems with outdated infrastructure but now it will take a new face. There is painting taking place, flooring of classrooms and upgrading of the drainage system. There is also a hall that is being constructed for the school,” explained Nyirenda who is also the Project Manager.

When Nyasa Times visited the site, it was quite exciting to see students from Holmfirth and Lupaso working together in assisting experts in the maintenance and construction work.

Headteacher of the school, Wezzie Banda, said the community and management of the school was grateful for the gesture by Holmfirth as government alone could not everything for public schools.

“We rely on School Development Fund (SDF) which is not enough for development projects at this school. Our school has had very poor infrastructure even compared to primary schools surrounding us. We are very grateful for this kind gesture by the Headteacher of Holmfirth, Mr Ben Stitchman, teachers as well as students,” remarked Banda.

A Form 4 girl student at the school, Martha Mwale, said the project was very important to the school as it took an attractive look and thereby creating an exciting learning environment.

Team Leader for Outlook Expedition crew, David Sampson, cherished the warm relationship between Lupaso and Holmfirth and praised the community for the will to develop their school.

Jacque Craig, the link teacher that has travelled with the students to Malawi expressed her delight over the students’ desire to raise money and come to support their friends in Malawi.

Craig said: “The students worked really hard for two years to raise the money. It feels great to be here and do this kind of thing.”

Holmfirth High School student, Ellie Dyson, said it was wonderful to come out to Malawi and help.

“I have been wanting to do this since the start of my high school life. Malawians are very welcoming, friendly and understanding. I really like this experience,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :