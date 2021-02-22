Mpinganjira Foundation donates K20 million PPEs for Covid-19 fight

The Thomson and Barbra Mpinganjira Foundation has kicked off its charitable works with a donation of K20 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) items for Covid-19 fight to the Ministry of Health.

The foundation which was founded last year by business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira in memory of his late wife Barbra donated the items which included face masks and surgical gloves which will be distributed to the three main major referral hospitals in the country namely Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe and Mzuzu Central Hospital (MCH) in Mzuzu.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Blantyre on Monday, a representative of the Foundation Annabel Mpinganjira said their joint assessment with the Ministry of Health identified the need for face masks and surgical gloves in the central hospitals hence their contribution.

“As partners in the promotion of health outcomes and national development with the Ministry of Health, our joint needs assessment identified the need for additional face masks and surgical gloves in the Central Hospitals hence our contribution this morning has focused on reducing that gap.”

“The Foundation believes in working together with the Government and Communities in surmounting any challenge the country may be facing including the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mpinganjira.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health, QECH Deputy Director for Nursing and Midwifery Services, Linley Chewere hailed the Thomson and Barbra Mpinganjira Foundation for the donation saying it is timely and will go a long way in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Masks and surgical gloves are very vital in our line of work here at the hospital as such, there is a huge need for these supplies as we continue with the fight against Covid-19. We profoundly thank the Thomson and Barbara Mpinganjira Foundation for this huge contribution and it will go a long way in assisting in our work of saving lives. ” said Chewere.

Inspired by the life of the Late Mrs. Barbara Mpinganjira and her medical journey as a cancer patient and Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira, the founder and retired Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, the Foundation aims to use creative approaches to bring hope and joy to the underprivileged by improving their outcomes in the health and education sectors and creating an enterprise development platform for the youth with creative business ideas to flourish.

“The Foundation aims to facilitate the development of more educated, healthier and wealthier people through job creation, building communities and sustainable lives. It also looks to the future of our country with hope as it embarks on its people-centred projects as part of its contribution to the development of our country,” said Mpinganjira.

“Collectively we are going to win the Covid-19 battle,” she added.

