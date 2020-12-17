Mpinganjira ‘has no case to answer’: Defence says State relied on proving an emotional media driven case
Lawyers representing business mogul Thom Mpinganjira have asked the High Court in Blantyre to free their client arguing that prosecution failed to prove their case.
During oral submissions Wednesday morning Mpinganjira’s lawyer Patrice Nkhono said the case should be dismissed for lack of evidence.
Nkhono was also surprised with the State ‘strange’ request to presiding judge Justice Dorothy De Gabrielle that if she finds that Mpinganjira has no case to answer, then she should not acquit him but allow the State to amend the charges.
“This is not provided for by law,” pointed out Nkhono.
“If the State has failed to prove a case at this stage, the Court must acquit. In fact it is a desperate plea on the part of the State to even bring that up. Doing so would in fact be in breach of the rule of ‘double jeopardy’,” said Nkhono.
“It was clear that the State has largely relied on proving an emotional media driven case rather than a factual one as they fell short of proving essential elements of the case such as the intent, purpose and which parties if any at all were to be put in advantage upon receipt of the said parcel,” he added.
Nkhono said while Mpinganjira purportedly offered a parcel to the five-judge panel of the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court hearing the presidential election nullification petition, the State failed to show any element of corruption in the offer.
“Justice Healey Potani is on record saying he never discussed the contents of the parcel with the defendant and insinuated that for all he knew it could have been face masks or bottled water,” said Nkhono.
The defence lawyer pleaded with the court to give Mpinganjir a a fair trial, arguing that fairness was at risk from the manner the whole case was handled from the point the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda reported the matter to the Anti-Corruptioon Bureau (ACB) and judges being witnesses.
“It is important, for example, you do not go treating evidence of a fellow judges any differently from the way you treat evidence from other witnesses. For us it was important to emphasise that, because if you treat the evidence of fellow judges differently from the way you treat the evidence of other witnesses, you are flouting the right of our client to a fair trial,” he said.
He said pointed out that the audio conversation tendered in court as evidence between Judge Mike Tembo and Mpinganjira had low evidential value as the discussion about the said parcel did not suggest contents of the value.
Nkhono said: “The prosecution has suggested our client offered a parcel to Justice Potani but they haven’t gone further to show it was offered corruptly, so the offences under which they are charging our client do not create an offence in terms of offering an advantage because the parcel would be an advantage in a sense, so the offense is not in then offering of the advantage but is in offering of an advantage corruptly.
“So, the point we are making is if you don’t bring evidence to suggest that the parcel you are talking about was offered corruptly then you have failed to establish before the court at this stage important elements of the offense which relate to you showing that parcel was offered corruptly. So, we are saying that part has not been proved.”
In his submission on behalf of the prosecution, ACB director general Reyneck Matemba argued that there was evidence of a parcel.
He said that the fact that the judges reported the matter late -three months – did not jeorpadise investigations.
Mpinganjira is being accused of allegedly attempting to bribe five High Court judges who constituted the team that sat as Constitutional Court in the May 21 2019 presidential election nullification petition case.
Ruling on whether or not Mpinganjira has a case to answer will be made by the end of January 2021 with no specific date given.
According to de Gabrielle, she will communicate to the parties when she has made her decision.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Akudziwana onsewa
Ife ozitsata tinapanga predict zakayendedwe kamulandu umeneu ndipo zikudutsa momweeeemo
Judge should order matemba to personally pay the costs, so as to set an example for other incompetent officers.
Acb head is incompetent, a fool and a buffon. Seems he announced the arrest to please his UTM masters. Free Thom mpinganjira and let him focus on his Thom and Barbara mpinganjira foundation for benefit of Malawians. Iam sure Chakwera do something about this gross incompetence which is there for everyone to see. Imagine him begging the judge to allow amendment of the charges, you mean all along he didn’t know that the evidence didn’t support the charge? Did he investigate at all? Let him pay back allowances pocketed while on the case.
ACB ia a puppet of the government.
MR Matemba is busy pushing a case which has little or no substance at all. However, this issue is tricky because the judges were used as witness
No case to answer Thomson? You want to shame the Judges Nkhono? unlawful dentation? Nkhono shaming the High Court Judges?heeeeeeeeeeeeeede. What did he want to plea for. Mufuna umangitsa mwana a Nkhono.Simukuchepera Kaba ai?
What was in the percal?whether masks,bottled water or handsanitizer,it was offered at wrong time,bribe doesn’t mean only cash even materials,lock him
so the five judges lied? ooh wow
He has a case to answer , if I may ask , why Mpinganjira asked the Court b4 for guilty plea to be settled out side the Court? This only crucified himself and proved to be on the wrong.
Mr Nkhono u are really trying your best to spot weakness and use technicality to win the this case but Alas!!! It won’t happen this time around as Mpinganjira robbed us many times including our Malawi Savings Bank.
Pano la 40 lakwana, he should pay for this.
So why were you trying to get a plea bargain if your client is not guilty? Attempted bribery is a crime, don’t think you can just get your client off the hook based on some technicalities. He is not above the law.