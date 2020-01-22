Mpinganjira to appear in court Thursday over judges bribery attempt in Malawi poll case
FDH Financial Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO)Thomson Mpinganjira, arrested on allegations of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges over the election case, will appear in court on Thursday morning for formal charges.
Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba has said the bureau has finished interrogating him.
“We have charged him with attempt to bribe Constitutional Court judges and he will appear in court on Thursday to be charged formally,” said Matemba.
Matemba said Mpinganjira will spend the night at Blantyre police station.
Matemba also said more arrests on the issue are underway after investigations.
Earlier, Matemba indicated that the graft busting body was also looking for a public officer in connection with the bribery allegation.
Mpinganjira emerged from the ACB offices in the afternoon on Wednesday after a four hour interrogation just to be greeted with jeers and songs of insults by the crowd that had gathered outside the ACB offices.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Do you guys remember Zameer Karin police ration saga? We all made noise and arrests were made but we all forgot about this. The same thing will happen on this Judges bribing case. Mpinganjira will be taken to and then be given bail…… that will be the end. The issue was reported to ACB end December and all this time matemba and these crooked politicians were strategizing on how to maneuver and fool Malawians
What a shame. This guy has always been dirty. He has thrown his legacy to the dogs because of stupid ideas that politicians planted in his head about 2024 cholinga choti amudyele basi. Now he is alone in a cold dirt police cell and the guy has AIDS for the longest time as well
Mpinganjira had been following the case in court together with those who sent him to bribe the judge because they were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the evidence against them was overwhelming and the only thing they can do to remain in power is to bribe the judge.