Mpira Stadium to host Presidential Women’s Championship

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed that the 2019/2020 Presidential National Women’s Championship will take place next week at the Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, the Commercial City of Blantyre.

The two-day tournament is a National playoff for Regional Leagues and will be participated by the three FAM Regional Women’s Leagues Champions and the Runner Up for the host region.

According to FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, draw for the Championship will take place on Tuesday at the same Mpira Stadium.

“Games will start on Saturday February 8 with two semifinals and the final will be played the following day” said Zakazaka in a statement.

Defending champions DD Sunshine will be hoping to defend the title after emerging champions for the Central Region.

Northern Region will be represented by champions Moyale Sisters while the hosts Southern Region has been given an opportunity to feature two teams namely Blantyre Zero and Runners up Ntopwa Super Queens.

The winners will take home a cool K3 million prize while the runners up will get K1 million.

The semifinalists will receive K500,000.00 each.

