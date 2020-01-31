MRA donates 200 bags of maize flour to Dodma

January 31, 2020 Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has donated 200 bags of maize flour weighing 25 kilogrammes each to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

MRAs Henry Mchazime (left) officially hands-over the maize to DODMA representative James Mawila

MRA’s Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said the flour has since been distributed to communities affected by hunger and floods in the country.

“The maize flour was forfeited to Government after seizure during MRA’s operations. Importation of maize flour is subject to import licencing,” said Kapoloma.

He said the authority is encouraging the general public to report malpractices such as smuggling, tax evasion and corruption through toll free number 847 for Airtel and TNM subscribers.

MTL subscribers should use 80000847.

Informants can also send their tips to the Centre through email address: [email protected] or fax to 0182 229.

Mpoloni
Guest
Mpoloni

MRA ili ndi ndalama zogawa? Am afraid this can be a conduit for abuse..

2 hours ago