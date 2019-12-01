Mponda names Malawi U-20 Cosafa Squad
Malawi Under 20 national football team Caretaker Coach Peter Mponda on Saturday named his final 20-man squad for the 2019 COSAFA Under 20 Youth Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia between December 4 and 14.
The team will leave for Lusaka on Monday ahead of their opening match two days later against Comoros.
Malawi, who are in group A, will then face Botswana on December 7 before finishing the group stages with a tie against hosts Zambia on December 11.
The following is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Elias Missi
Emmanuel Kanthiti
DEFENDERS
Hadji Wali
Innocent Shema
Joseph Balakasi
Henry Chiwaya
Blessings Mpokera
Believe June
MIDFIELDERS
Patrick Mwaungulu
Azizi Mwakifuna
Charles Nkhoma
Kingsly Schubert Kuwali
Francisco Madinga
Chinsinsi Maonga
Chikondi Kamanga
David Meleka
STRIKERS
Alick Lungu
Lanjesi Nkhoma
Clement Nyondo
Wise Dinho Mpinganjira
Leave a Reply