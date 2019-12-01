Ntopwa shock Eagles
High flying Blue Eagles started their southern region tour on a bad note after going down 3-1 to less fancied Ntopwa FC in a match played at the Kamuzu Stadium.
However, Blue Eagles Football Club Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona has promised to put in everything in their Sunday TNM Super League fixture against Nyasa Big Bullets in what promises to be a cracking encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium.
The remarks comes following their 3-1 loss to less fancied debutants Ntopwa F.C a result many concludes that in their meeting against Bullets today things might get even more worse.
Msakakuona denied underrating Ntopwa on Saturday and also denied to rate Bullets as favourites comparing to Ntopwa.
“As we headed Blantyre, we fully got prepared for both teams but Ntopwa played much better than us today and we accept the defeat. They were able to score and defend well” said Msakakuona after their loss to Ntopwa.
“However, on Sunday against Bullets we will do everything to make sure we get a positive result” he added.
He admitted it will be tough much but ‘we can’t afford to drop another three points”.
Bullets will be looking for revenge after losing to the Lilongwe based Police outfit in a previous match.
Eagles are the only team that has managed to beat all the domestic soccer power houses including Silver Strikers and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.
