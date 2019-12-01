Ntopwa shock Eagles

High flying Blue Eagles started their southern region tour on a bad note after going down 3-1 to less fancied Ntopwa FC in a match played at the Kamuzu Stadium.

He defeat comes barely few days after beating Masters Security 2-1 in a midweek fixture played at the Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

The win followed another historic 4-0 win over fellow capital city giants Silver Strikers in a FISD Challenge Cup semifinal match which was played at the Civo Stadium.

The Lilongwe based Police outfit has another tough task on Sunday as they face league leaders and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at the Kamuzu Stadium.

In other matches played on Saturday, Civil Sporting played out a one all draw at the Civo Stadium while Karonga United also drew 2-2 against visiting Mlatho Mponela.

Action will continue on Sunday with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers taking on Dwangwa United at the Chitowe Stadium, TN Stars will face Moyale Barracks t Kasungu Stadium where as Chitipa United will play host to Mlatho at the Karonga Stadium.

Bullets still lead the race with 52 points followed by Wanderers who are trailing by a single point.

Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers are on third and fourth positions.

They both have 47 points and are only separated by goal difference.

However, Blue Eagles Football Club Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona has promised to put in everything in their Sunday TNM Super League fixture against Nyasa Big Bullets in what promises to be a cracking encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium. The remarks comes following their 3-1 loss to less fancied debutants Ntopwa F.C a result many concludes that in their meeting against Bullets today things might get even more worse. Msakakuona denied underrating Ntopwa on Saturday and also denied to rate Bullets as favourites comparing to Ntopwa. “As we headed Blantyre, we fully got prepared for both teams but Ntopwa played much better than us today and we accept the defeat. They were able to score and defend well” said Msakakuona after their loss to Ntopwa. “However, on Sunday against Bullets we will do everything to make sure we get a positive result” he added. He admitted it will be tough much but ‘we can’t afford to drop another three points”. Bullets will be looking for revenge after losing to the Lilongwe based Police outfit in a previous match. Eagles are the only team that has managed to beat all the domestic soccer power houses including Silver Strikers and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :