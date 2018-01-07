Mponda pledges continued football support despite political ambitions

Malawi National Team assistant coach Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda, who is also the Director of Premier Bet Wizards FC, has said he would not allow his political ambitions to interfere with his contribution to football development in the country.

Mponda who made headlines recently for announcing his political interests to contest as a Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South against the incumbent gospel musician, Allan Ngumuya said his venturing into full time politics would not make him abandon football as other quarters were purporting.

“I am joining politics because I have the welfare of the youth at heart who I would like to serve in the constituency and my political career will help me realise that because outside politics I would not be able to achieve that,” he said.

Mponda assured that he would continue working towards developing football in Malawi from the grassroots and also through his team Premier Bet Wizards FC.

“The politics I am venturing into though on full time, it is not full time as other politicians do, let me say I am a footballer and will always be a footballer not a politician but rather a development tool for my community,” Mponda said.

Mponda dismissed claims that he had joined politics because he could not make enough money in football, saying his political career would not be for economic gains but rather a demonstration of patriotism to his constituency, in particular and his country in general.

He challenged that he had every reason to represent people in the area because he was born and raised in the constituency as such he knew better the aspirations of people in terms of development.

Apart from Mponda, another veteran footballer who wants to contest for the same legislature position in Blantyre City South Constituency is Fisher Kondowe who has also declared his interest

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :