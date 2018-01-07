Poet Julius Banda needs financial support to perform in London

Talented Lilongwe based poet Julius Jules Banda has appealed to well-wishers in the country to fund his trip to London where he is invited to perform at lake of stars festival scheduled to take place on 10th March this year.

Banda is the only poet invited from Malawi and he is expected to share the stage with other poets from different countries.

Speaking in an interview Julius Jules Banda told Nyasa Times that he needs about two million Malawi Kwacha to cover for travel expenses.

He is requesting business people, government officials, companies and organizations to give him a hand in raising the money saying that the invitation came without sponsorship considering that it is also happening as a fundraising event.

“I need about 2 Million Malawi kwacha to cover for Visa, Air ticket and other expenses, on my own I cannot manage to source the required amount therefore I am appealing to all the well-wishers to support me, this is a life time opportunity to me, “he said

Banda also described the invitation as an important step in his career that would help him learn a lot from poets across the global and he is ready to dish out the best.

“This invitation is crucial to me because it is a great opportunity for me as an artist and I believe it will open more windows to me and it is also a huge win for Malawi in terms of performing arts, especially poetry which is receiving great reception in the country.

“I also believe it will go a long way in inspiring a lot of youth and it will put Malawi on the map, I have hope that I will represent Malawi well with your support and I will make my country proud”, he added

Julius Jules Banda is a Malawian Rapper, Spoken word artist, songwriter and activist from Lilongwe. He found creative freedom in music and poetry when he was 8. Jules is also a founder of No child left behind and until we rise which uses arts, education and activism to foster change among young people.

Those who would want to give support may do so by contacting 0992601897 or send an email to [email protected]

