Mponda ready for Malawi U-20 coaching challenge

Peter Mponda says he is ready for the challenge as the interim head coach for the Under-20 national football team ahead of the Cosafa Under-20 Youth Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia from December 4 to 14.

Mponda, who was Flames assistant coach for two years under Belgian coach Ronny van Geneugden, said it is an “honour” to serve the country and is ready to lead his charges at the Cosafa tournameny.

“ I have been to the Cosafa Under-20 tournament as assistant coach twice. So, I know what it takes. We will talk more about our plans when we name the squad over the weekend,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed that the Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach will be assisted by Audillow Makonyola and Christopher Nyambose.

Sibusiso Padambo has been retained as goalkeeper trainer while Aubrey Nankhuni and Victor Jobo are team manager and team doctor, respectively.

“FAM, in consultation with the National Football Coaches Association [NFCA], arrived at the decision to employ the panel specifically for the Cosafa assignment,” he said.

Gunda added that FAM and government are currently in the process of advertising for a full-time Under-20 coach.

“The advert will be floated in the media soon. Government gave us green light to employ full time coaches for Under-20 and Under-17 and the formal process will start soon. But for the Cosafa [tournament], which is urgent, we will go with this interim panel,” he said.

