MPs in wild excitement as government increases CDF by 100%: From K100million to K200million 

Wild excitement filled the air of the National Assembly on Friday when the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, announced an upward revision of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Chithyola Banda disclosed that the government has decided to increase the CDF by 100 percent, thus raising it from K100 million to K200 million.

Soon after the announcement, members of Parliament (MPs) from both the governing and opposition rose from their benches to give the minister a standing ovation while others danced in celebration.

Under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the government has raised the CDF twice.

First, the Chakwera-led administration raised it from K40 million to K100 million before increasing it by double this year.

