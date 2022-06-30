MPs not considering Veep impeachment – Chimwendo

June 30, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Leader of the  House Richard Chimwendo Banda says impeachment of Vice President Saulos Chilima is not on the agenda for the coming meeting of Parliament which starts on July 19, 2022.

UTM President Saulos Chilima faces possible impeachment
The comment from the Leader of the House comes following social media reports which alleged that he was personally masterminding the impeachment of Chilima.
Chilima is currently facing allegations of receiving huge sums of money and other gifts from corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar to influence award of government contracts.
Chilima denies the allegations and is set to speak to Malawians on the matter on Friday afternoon.
According to a statement from the Leader of the House’ office, any business item to be considered by the House , must be examined first by the Business Committee as per the Standing Orders.
 “The Business Committee met on Wednesday, 29th June, 2022 and I wish to state here, that at no point did the impeachment of the Vice President come up for discussion.
“No Notice of such motion, as is required by our Standing Orders has either been lodged let alone discussed by the Business Committee,” says the statement.
Some section of society, including civil rights activists, have been calling in Chilima to step aside in order to allow smooth investigations on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CFT calls upon Chilima to cooperate with ACB, clear himself

Citizen for Transformation (CFT) has called on Vice President Saulos Chilima to cooperate with graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau...

Close