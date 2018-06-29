MPs pass motion for Malawi Parliament sitting in November, February

June 29, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Members of parliament from both sides of the House on Thursday unanimously passed a motion that would compel the government to fund the November and February sitting of parliament.

Chimwendo Banda said the funding should also include for all the committee meetings

Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi moved the motion, saying in the run up to an election, parliament meets irregularly and erratically.

“When we are going towards an election, the meetings are at the discretion of others (the government) yet we have a lot of unfinished business,” she said.

She said there were many bills of national importance which needed to be tackled before this cohort’s mandate comes to an end in May.

The motion follows a leaked telephone conversation clip in which Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa  was heard telling the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greizeder Jeffrey that there was need to freeze the two seatings in order to cripple funding for the legislators campaign.

Both Nankhumwa and Jeffrey were in the House when the motion was moved and passed.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda said the funding should also include for all the committee meetings and all other activities.

This motion comes barely a week after the parliamentarians increased their sitting and subsistence allowance from K50,000 per day to K80,000 per day.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT
Guest
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

SELF ENRICHING SITTINGS AT THE EXPENSE OF THE POOR
MASSES —

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

