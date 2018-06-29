Artist Kelvin Sato eyes MP seat for Mzimba North East on MCP ticket

A gospel artist Kelvin Sato is aspiring to contest for parliamentary seat in Mzimba North East constituency on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

He told Nyasa Times that during the primaries he is expected to face five MCP aspirants including former Minister of Health and current MCP first Deputy Secretary General Catherine Gotani Hara who was voted out in 2014.

Sato said he is very optimistic to sail through in both primaries and 2019 elections to represent people of Mzimba North East with passion.

“Leadership is God given and those that God has appointed to lead will surely make it during the next elections, I have that feeling.

“People of Mzimba North East deserve the best leadership and that is what I will offer. Let me put it clear that we are in a democratic country where people have the right to make their own decisions but I smell success, just wait and see what will happen in August during primaries,” he said.

He added that God has sent him to serve people of Mzimba North East with enthusiasm and he will make sure that people have access to clean water and good road network.

“I did not just woke up and say I will contest as MP I prayed over it and God gave me a go ahead. I have gone to places around our constituency and the response so overwhelming people need change and we are the change that they are looking for.

“I have so far done a lot on the ground and the people are very happy with the ground work that we have done”.

Therefore he refuted rumors that he has given up saying he is not weak to give up.

Sato is currently working towards youth empowerment, technology and innovations among the youth, entrepreneurship and women empowerment.

