MPs pledge unflinching support to National Commission for Science and Technology

Members of Parliament (MPs) have pledged to provide the necessary support to the National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) in its efforts to promote and enhance science and innovation across Malawi.

Lawmaker for Thyolo North Constituency and member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Ephraim Nayeja, made the pledge on Wednesday when they toured a biogas project, which Green Impact Technologies is implementing with financial support from NCST.

Nayeja said the world over, science and innovation have played a crucial role in the attainment of social and economic development of countries; hence, the need for Malawi to take deliberate steps towards enhancing the sector.

“China developed itself to the level it is today because of innovation. And if China made it, what can stop Malawi from achieving her dream out of science and innovation? We simply need to give our innovators the much needed support for them to excel in whatever they are doing,” he said.

At this point, Nayeja assured NCST of the commitment by legislators to lobby for adequate funding towards initiatives aimed at identifying, encouraging and promoting local talent.

He said MPs are also ready to facilitate allocation of part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDG) resources towards promotion of science and innovation in their respective constituencies.

“We’ve noted your concerns on inadequate financing. Very shortly, we’re going for a mid-year budget review and I can assure you that we will present this issue to the House. We’re there for you; make use of us in developing science and innovation in this country,” narrated the legislator.

NCST Chairperson of the Scientific and Awards Committee, Munday Makoko, said the aim of the visit was to familiarize lawmakers with what the Commission as it carries out its mandate of promoting and coordinating local innovation.

Makoko said indigenous science and technology is key to the development of the country.

“The Commission is impressed with the level of commitment MPs have demonstrated towards development of science and technology. As you have seen from the field visits, Malawi has a lot of innovators who simply need the our support to achieve their dreams,” he said.

Chairperson for Tsangano Market, James Mapondera, hailed the project, saying it will help in addressing the problem of poor waste management at the market.

Mapondera disclosed that the market produces one tonne of waste everyday.

In her remarks, NCST Acting Director General Gift Kadzamira said the Commission pumped in M22 million into the biogas project.

Kadzamira said the funding came from Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) and Science and Technology Fund.

