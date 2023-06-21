The Most Peaceful Places to Visit in Turkey

Want to escape the city routine? And live in calm while adding beautiful travel experiences to your life? Turkey could be the answer for you!

Instead of going to the most chaotic places in this beautiful country, you must visit the quietest cities and towns in the picturesque Aegean region. This will give you a quiet and peaceful vacation for your mental tranquillity, connecting your mind to the pleasures of life.

Let’s get started!

1. Seferihisar is a peaceful and historical city that will soothe you!

It is one of the quietest and most natural cities in Turkey. Located on the coast of Izmir, it’s a perfect place for a vacation of connection and tranquillity. People visit this region to enjoy the delicious local food or tour the nearby beach to take a cold dip in the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea.

For history lovers, Seferihisar also offers some beautiful attractions. Its 4,000-year-old settlement called Teos is an ancient city believed to have been founded by the Cretans around 2,000 BC. This old town was one of the 12 cities that formed the Ionian League, a confederation of 12 Greek city-states.

2. Gökçeada, the largest island in Turkey

Located between the Gulf of Saros and the Dardanelles Strait, it’s located in the Aegean Sea in the northwestern province of Çanakkale. Gökçeada is the largest and most scenic island in Turkey.

So feel free to stop by this charming island. Enjoy the beautiful nights, talk to the locals, and try the local food. This ancient cuisine mixes ancient Greek, Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, making the flavours stand out. Your spirits will soar.

The island is also popular with surfing enthusiasts. Thanks to its excellent location, you can surf and relax in the beautiful turquoise waters.

3. Köyceğiz, the perfect definition of peace

Köyceğiz is the absolute definition of peace and tranquillity on the Aegean coast. Surrounded by high mountains to the north and northeast, the small town of Köyceğiz has preserved its serene lifestyle and historical architecture, making this place unique and special.

Instead of dancing until late into the night at a beach party, you can take a relaxing boat ride on Lake Köyceğiz or unwind on the sandy shore and enjoy the exceptional view. As the city banned the use of coal for heating many years ago, its clean and fresh air and untouched nature will not leave you indifferent.

4. Akyaka, enjoy its crystal-clear waters

Akyaka is the perfect place for those seeking tranquility while enjoying the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean.

You can enjoy sandy beaches and walk through a beautiful pine forest with red-roofed wooden cottages, flower gardens, and fishing boats. Akyaka is a perfect place to make great photos for travel memories.

5.Şavşat, the perfect mix of nature and meditation

One of the most popular slow cities in the region, Şavşat is known for its landscapes and fresh air, which cannot be easily found elsewhere. The city is also home to Karagöl, which means “Black Lake” in Turkish. The site, a protected natural park, is a perfect place for camping and meditation and houses the historic castle of Şavşat nearby.

Şavşat offers its visitors an opportunity for self-reflection and enjoyment of the purity and beauty of nature. It is not at all a lively, contemporary summer vacation. It is worth a visit with its lifestyle, crystal clear waters, and pristine wilderness to enjoy a quiet vacation without agitation and, above all, to focus on being.

