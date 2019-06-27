MPs told foul-mouthing tirade is unacceptable

Member of Parliament(MP) for Zomba Changalume, who is also People’s Party(PP) leader in Parliament, John Chikalimba Wednesday pleaded with all Members of Parliament to avoid delivering speeches aimed at ‘insulting’ both current and former MP’s.

He made his comments following an ‘insulting’ speech made by the current MP for Mangochi East, who is new in the house, Francesca Masamba who said her predecessor did nothing development wise.

Masamba said the former MP, Abubakar M’baya, who has represented Mangochi East for 25 years did not uplift the welfare of the people who entrusted him with the responsibility despite being in reigns for such a long time.

In an interview, Chikalimba expressed his sadness over lack of respect saying it is inappropriate to talk ill of people who have served this country well.

“Abubakar M’baya has served this nation for 5 terms and it is very unfair to say he did nothing in his constituency when he was MP otherwise people wouldn’t have elected him over the years,” he recalled.

Chikalimba said it is the government that is first and foremost responsible for development and an MP is just a tool in the process who is a mouth piece for their people hence you cannot put all the blame on an MP for all the failures.

“M’baya has worked with United Democratic Front (UDF), Peoples Party (PP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during his time. So, if there are any failures, they should all share the blame. If an MP fails, it entails that the government has failed,” he said.

Chikalimba urged all new comers to first of all observe how things are work to avoid controversies.

He urged all MP’s to act and behave in a manner that shows respect for people who voted for them.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West, Sussan Dossi urged member in the house to focus ondiscussing development issues when in session saying it is the sole reason why people who voted for them want them to do.

“We are here to voice concerns of our bosses, the people who voted for us. People are happy when they see their MP taking part in discussions in Parliament.” she said.

