‘Mr Entertainer’ Jai Banda celebrates 60 years birthday in ‘white-party’ style

February 4, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

They say wine matures with age. This is now the case with Malawi’s music promoter Jai Banda aka Mr Entertainer.

Me Entertainer: Jai Banda turns 60

60 years birthday for Jai

White party for Jai

Lucius Banda hails Jai Banda

Over the weekend, the multi-award winning music promoter  hosted his 60th birthday all white-party celebrations at Comesa Hall in Blantyre  which lived up to its billing.

The “birthday boy” took to the stage  in the wee hours and made a speech in which he thanked the Lord for the gift of life and asked Malawians to support his son Tonderai as they have supported him.

Tonderai took the mantle from his father to head Entertainers promotion.

“I also urge  the corporate world to  support our artists as I have done all these years.I have assisted artists all these years with the deidcation of a monk,”he told the gathering that came to support him.

He later thanked his fans for coming and all the birthday wishes.

“Thank you so much and I am happy about this,” he said. The event saw notable Malawian musicians like Licioud Banda,Piksy,Tay Grin,Black Missionariea,Skeffa Chimoto performing

Celebrations reached on the climax when Monk D ,  sang “Happy Birthday” song before being joined by the rest of the musicians.

Jai Banda, a lawyer by profession, has promoted many artists in the country through his Entertainers Promotion.

More skimpy dressed mingers than men. Tells a story of what a man Jai is.

