Mr Malawi Cape Town  drops single: I’m the boss

The reigning Mr Malawi Cape Town (MMCT18) Cyrus Obvious Kazembe trading under the moniker “Cyrus” continues with his music journey following the release of “I’m the Boss” single.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Cyrus said “I’m the Boss” is a song which echoes his quest of becoming a versatile artist blending music, fashion and photography.

“I am planning big things both for my personal success and for my home country, Malawi. “I’m the Boss” is a motivational song. Its an anthem for those dreaming big. In addition, this is just the beginning because I wanna become a king in Malawi and the rest of the world.

“This is a warning shot to all presiding kings and queens in the game. Things are about to change,” he challenged

Cyrus has further promised fireworks, saying “I’m the Boss” is a certified hit which will dominate music charts in Malawi.

Crowned on 26 December, the Mr Malawi Cape Town said becoming a modeling Malawi ambassador to South Africa could not stop him from reaching for the stars.

“Apart from music, I want to use my current role as Mr Malawi Cape Town to explore other areas in entertainment industry. I plan to become a successful 360 media practitioner,” he explained.

Cyrus is a Malawian songwriter, singer, photographer and a rapper based in South Africa and a member of Moonlight Inc.

Hailing from Zomba, he attended Primary and part of Secondary school at Malosa before relocating to South Africa to chase his showbiz dreams.

He embarked on a music journey in March 2018 and he has since collaborated with South Africa’s Miss Kelly and K-Zel on a song titled “Save Me” produced at Blue Collars Production.

Cyrus has also produced songs like “Mamuna Wankhaza”, “Moonlight”, “Ndiyakuthanda” duet with Top Class”, “So Blessed” featuring Wex Lu and many other hit songs.

