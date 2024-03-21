MRA concerned with increased cases of tax evasion, says its affecting revenue collection

Malawi Revenue authority MRA has attributed tax invasion as one of the factors affecting the maximalization of revenue collection.

MRA deputy commissioner general responsible for operations Moses Masina made the revelation in Blantyre on the sidelines of a two-day media tour which also included Mwanza border post and Blantyre inland port.

Masina said despite tax invasion MRA has witnessed an insurge in tax collection especially on imported goods which he attributed to the presence of Blantyre inland port examination centre.

He also added that the Blantyre inland port examination facility has been a reliable tool in combating smuggling which previously affected it to fully maximise its operations in revenue coection.

Masina therefore assured Malawians that his team will work to the best of it’s activities to deal with smuggling in the country which results in the authority failing to maximize it’s revenue collection.

“Blantyre inland port examination centre has really helped us in the increase and surge of revenue collection as it has provided checks and balances on those trying to invade tax by declaring some of the goods leaving others out”, said Masina.

He said necessary penalties will be given to those aiding in smuggling of the goods in different boarders in the country.

